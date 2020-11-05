Daily roundup: Taiwan tabby cat makes first errand run to convenience store - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Taiwan tabby cat makes first errand run to convenience store

A social media user recently accompanied her cute orange tabby cat, named Ga Mei (which means ‘tangerine’ in Hakka), to a local convenience store to pick up a parcel of cans... » READ MORE

2. Remember former Singaporean porn star Annabel Chong? She has made a career in tech

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube, Twitter/GraceQuek

It was 1995 when Grace Quek stirred up major controversy and became infamous for starring as her persona Annabel Chong in the adult film World's Biggest Gang Bang... » READ MORE

3. Following viral complaint, Old Chang Kee educates people about significance of dots on curry puffs

PHOTO: The Straits Times / Seah Kwang Peng

As a thank-you to its loyal customers and a jibe at a particularly amusing interaction with a complainant, Old Chang Kee is prepping their popular curry puffs for the upcoming 11.11 sale event this month... » READ MORE

4. We tried McDonald's Chicken McCrispy and it's so good that we're buying a bucket home for dinner

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Jay Jay Lin

When we first heard that Chicken McCrispy was once again available in McDonald's in Singapore, we had more than just a couple of excited folk in the office, namely those of us who can still remember munching on it while we were growing up... » READ MORE

