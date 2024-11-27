Daily roundup: Taiwanese artist designs gun that collects, freezes and shoots her tears - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Taiwanese artist designs gun that collects, freezes and shoots her tears, inspired by argument with her teacher

Have you ever felt the strong urge to retaliate after someone had hurt you to the point of tears?



Taiwanese artist Yi Fei Chen has, and the incident inspired her to design a tool called the Tear Gun... » READ MORE

2. 'Overwhelmed with disgust, shock and frustration': Acres calls out video of python burnt alive

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) has highlighted a recent case of animal abuse... » READ MORE

3. Ryan Lian slashed in face thrice outside Nex, may be scarred for life

Local actor Ryan Lian was slashed thrice on his face during an attack outside Nex shopping mall on Nov 22... » READ MORE

4. Game for love: Singaporean couple tie the knot at Timezone arcade, where they shared many dates

When it comes to exchanging wedding vows, the venue of choice for couples would often end up being a hotel banquet hall or chapel... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com