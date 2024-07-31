Daily roundup: Team Singapore swimmer shows all she eats in a day at Paris Olympic Village — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Lowkey lacking salt': Team Singapore swimmer shows all she eats in a day at Paris Olympic Village

Most of us will never be able to step into an Olympic Games Village in our lives.

So some may wonder what the athletes eat there... » READ MORE

2. 'If TP fine me, I can't feed my family for 2 days': Ryde driver's handwritten note earns sympathy from netizens

The next time you choose not to buckle up on a ride, it may be good to spare some sympathy for your driver... » READ MORE

3. 'Only gave me 100 bucks when I left home for work': Eleanor Lee says mum Quan Yi Fong didn't 'spoon-feed' her

Local singer-actress Eleanor Lee is making a name for herself in China, but she insists it wasn't because wealth or opportunities were handed to her by her mother, veteran host Quan Yi Fong... » READ MORE

4. 'I trusted them': Man seeks compensation over 'illegally modified' second-hand Audi, dealer says car passed inspections

A man who bought a second-hand car has accused a used car dealer of selling him an "illegally-modified" vehicle, and that it'll cost him $25,000 to reinstate the car to its original condition... » READ MORE