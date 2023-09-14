Daily roundup: Thai Hot Guys from famous Bangkok eatery return to Singapore for another spicy weekend at Mr Mookata - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Thai Hot Guys from famous Bangkok eatery return to Singapore for another spicy weekend at Mr Mookata

Couldn't get enough of Thai Hot Guys the last time they were in Singapore?

Just your luck, the four sexy hunks - Wow, Dee, Top and Per - will be coming back to this little red dot real soon... » READ MORE

2. 'I feel very happy having so many children': Dennis Chew on becoming 'Daddy Chew' and preparing for mini 'Cirque du Soleil' performance

Local DJ-actor Dennis Chew has become a father.

Not biologically, but his young classmates at Ngee Ann Polytechnic have acknowledged him as their "Daddy Chew"... » READ MORE

3. 'It would have saved my parents tuition money': Chen Yixin on her ADHD and what it means to go public about it

There are some possible pitfalls when a celebrity shares something deeply personal but local actress Chen Yixin decided that the pros outweigh the cons.

At the press conference for Mediacorp drama series All That Glitters on Monday (Sept 11), AsiaOne spoke to Yixin about her going public about having attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in an interview with Pin Prestige in August, and she shared with us her regrets, concerns and significance of it... » READ MORE

4. The drain's not a toilet: Driver parks car outside Siglap home, brazenly urinates on road

A man was caught on camera peeing outside landed property in the wee hours of Tuesday (Sept 12).

Stomp contributor S shared CCTV footage of the incident that occurred outside her boss's house in the Siglap area, near Upper East Coast Road, at around 12.36am... » READ MORE

