Daily roundup: Thai veteran flyer helps deliver passenger's baby mid-flight — and other top stories today

1. From pilot to midwife: Thai veteran flyer helps deliver passenger's baby mid-flight

Having been a pilot for 18 years, Jakarin Sararnrakskul has probably seen it all.

But on Feb 23, on a four-hour VietJet flight from Taipei to Bangkok, the Thai captain did something for the first time - help deliver a baby... » READ MORE

2. Grant for Taylor Swift more like a 'thank you' for coming here and not deal breaker: Ho Ching

The reported millions of dollars in government grants is not to ensure that Singapore is the only stop in Southeast Asia for Taylor Swift's tour, Ho Ching said on Tuesday (March 12).

But rather, it is "more like a thank you honorarium" to "celebrate" her decision to come here, she added... » READ MORE

3. Taiwan former pop idol Tino Bao brings back deceased daughter using AI to sing birthday song to mum

A grieving father from Taiwan has captured the hearts of netizens after making a digital model of his deceased daughter using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

On Jan 19, singer-turned-music producer Tino Bao posted a video to his Facebook page showing a realistic digital version of his daughter Felicity (also known as Bao Rong) telling her mother she misses her and singing Happy Birthday to her in Mandarin... » READ MORE

4. PHV driver unleashes tirade after passenger asks question: 'I'm a bad-tempered guy!'

Upon finding herself on the receiving end of a verbal outburst by an irate private-hire driver, a passenger decided to record the latter's rants.

While the clips originally uploaded to TikTok by user Minchan6577 have since been deleted, a copy of the video recently started making the rounds on Facebook... » READ MORE

