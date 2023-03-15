Daily roundup: Thai woman wins $467k lottery, husband accuses her of hiding winnings - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Stealth wealth: Thai woman wins $467k lottery, husband accuses her of hiding winnings
Hitting the jackpot in a lottery would be welcome news for many.
But for one Thai man whose wife had struck gold, it seemed to have brought on more than he bargained for... » READ MORE
2. SIA apologises after amputee said she was 'discriminated against' on flight
A student recently lamented about her experience on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight, when she said she was "discriminated against" for being an amputee.
According to ABC News, 23-year-old Isabella Beale, a congenital amputee without a left forearm, was travelling to and from Europe with her family in January when she was singled out for sitting along the emergency exit row... » READ MORE
3. Woman loses purse at Jurong Point Food Court, spots culprit on CCTV footage
A woman who misplaced her purse at a food court found out who the culprit was after reviewing the CCTV footage there.
According to the woman, Ms Sun, who shared about the incident in a Facebook post, she lost her purse on Thursday (March 9) while buying food at the Malaysia Boleh! outlet in Jurong Point... » READ MORE
4. Nude scene in Song Hye-kyo's Netflix drama The Glory stuns viewers
Even with a mature rating, Song Hye-kyo's Netflix drama proved a little too raw for netizens' palate.
An unexpected nude scene in a recent episode of Netflix drama The Glory startled netizens, Lianhe Zaobao reported on Monday (March 13)... » READ MORE