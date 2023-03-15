Daily roundup: Thai woman wins $467k lottery, husband accuses her of hiding winnings - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Stealth wealth: Thai woman wins $467k lottery, husband accuses her of hiding winnings

Hitting the jackpot in a lottery would be welcome news for many.

But for one Thai man whose wife had struck gold, it seemed to have brought on more than he bargained for... » READ MORE

2. SIA apologises after amputee said she was 'discriminated against' on flight

Photo: Instagram/Isabella Beale

A student recently lamented about her experience on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight, when she said she was "discriminated against" for being an amputee.

According to ABC News, 23-year-old Isabella Beale, a congenital amputee without a left forearm, was travelling to and from Europe with her family in January when she was singled out for sitting along the emergency exit row... » READ MORE

3. Woman loses purse at Jurong Point Food Court, spots culprit on CCTV footage

According to the woman, Ms Sun, who shared about the incident in a Facebook post, she lost her purse on Thursday (March 9) while buying food at the Malaysia Boleh! outlet in Jurong Point. Photo: Facebook/SunXiaoYun

A woman who misplaced her purse at a food court found out who the culprit was after reviewing the CCTV footage there.

According to the woman, Ms Sun, who shared about the incident in a Facebook post, she lost her purse on Thursday (March 9) while buying food at the Malaysia Boleh! outlet in Jurong Point... » READ MORE

4. Nude scene in Song Hye-kyo's Netflix drama The Glory stuns viewers

Cha Joo-young's nude scene is a little too much for fans. Photos: Internet, Instagram/Cha Joo-young

Even with a mature rating, Song Hye-kyo's Netflix drama proved a little too raw for netizens' palate.

An unexpected nude scene in a recent episode of Netflix drama The Glory startled netizens, Lianhe Zaobao reported on Monday (March 13)... » READ MORE

