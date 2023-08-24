Daily roundup: Tharman explains why campaign posters are necessary, doesn't think he has advantage over other candidates — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. PE2023: Tharman explains why campaign posters are necessary, doesn't think he has advantage over other candidates

Take a look around your neighbourhood and you'll likely find Tharman Shanmugaratnam's campaign posters on lamp posts — but how does he compare to other presidential candidates' campaign choices?

Tharman, 66, shared his thoughts on preparations of his campaign materials in a doorstop interview at Toa Payoh Hub on Wednesday (Aug 23) evening...

2. Woman books SIA flight from Vancouver to Singapore, but airline asks her to depart from Seattle

If getting your flight delayed is not bad enough, imagine having your departing flight diverted to a whole different country.

Khayli Bruton, 27, told AsiaOne how she and her family were left hanging after their Singapore Airlines (SIA) return flight was moved from Vancouver, Canada to Seattle, US, which is about a three-hour drive away...

3. 'Our work hours are a bit too long': Tharman's answer garners applause from youths at event

Maintaining work-life balance has been a hot topic in recent years, and Gen Zs may perhaps be known for being the most adamant about it.

But what about those of us who are millennials or older

4. Too little time? Tan Kin Lian's daughter frustrated with 'extremely unfair system of campaigning'

Are the campaign regulations and guidelines unfair?

Tan Su Ling, the daughter of presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian, seems to think so...

