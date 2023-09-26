Daily roundup: Those who insult me have no presence in my life, says Show Lo on staying positive despite online haters - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. E-Junkies: Those who insult me have no presence in my life, says Show Lo on staying positive despite online haters

Haters gonna hate and Taiwanese singer-host Show Lo would know.

As someone who has been in the showbiz industry for close to three decades, he has learnt not to dwell on negative comments about him... » READ MORE

2. 'I didn't encourage her to go into this field': Evelyn Tan on daughter Kristen's acting pursuit

When her daughter showed interest in pursuing the same career as her, local actress Evelyn Tan was concerned.

The rise in popularity of streaming sites that carry international dramas from South Korea and China meant that local dramas may lose favour with the younger generation... » READ MORE

3. Facing societal pressure, Japanese man born in 1984 decides to identify as 28-year-old

Ageing - it happens to all of us.

While we can cheat our way through with the help of anti-ageing treatments, proper nutrition and makeup, getting old is just inevitable.

Or so we thought... » READ MORE

4. 'It made me feel like my life was ruined': Man harassed by date he met online, says she ‘sextorted’ him

He thought he found love, but all he uncovered was distress after becoming a victim of sextortion.

Andrew (not his real name) met a woman through dating application OkCupid but ended up being scammed of his money... » READ MORE

