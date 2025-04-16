Daily roundup: Three-term MP Sitoh Yih Pin to step down, lawyer Alex Yeo to contest in Potong Pasir SMC — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. GE2025: Three-term MP Sitoh Yih Pin to step down, lawyer Alex Yeo to contest in Potong Pasir SMC

People's Action Party (PAP) member Alex Yeo will contest Potong Pasir SMC in General Election 2025, taking over the reins from incumbent MP Sitoh Yih Pin who has helmed the ward for three terms.

At a press conference on Wednesday (April 16), the 46-year-old lawyer said he is no stranger to Potong Pasir — he had been a volunteer and branch secretary for the constituency between 2013 and about 2016... » READ MORE

2. 'It hurts, losing everything': Mentai-Ya boss closes all remaining stalls after $550k losses in 2 years

At its peak, Japanese hawker chain Mentai-Ya once had up to nine outlets dotted across Singapore. The chain's owner, 38-year-old Khoo Keat Hwee, also opened two cafes.

Now, none are left... » READ MORE

3. Sonia Chew wants small and intimate wedding: 'If I wasn't a public figure, I don't even think I'd be on social media'

When 987FM radio DJ Sonia Chew announced her engagement last November, she wrote that she didn't know what to do for the wedding as she is "so bad at planning anything aside from work-related things".

Nevertheless, one thing the 32-year-old is adamant about is that she wants a low-key ceremony... » READ MORE

4. Political comeback? Ex-WP MP Leon Perera spotted at PSP HQ after General Election date announced

Former Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament Leon Perera was seen with key members of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), just hours after the date of the general election was announced on Tuesday (April 15).

The 54-year-old was at the opposition party's headquarters in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre.... » READ MORE

