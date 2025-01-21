Daily roundup: Toto Reunion Draw jackpot snowballs to $10.8m after 2 draws with no winners - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Toto Reunion Draw jackpot snowballs to $10.8m after 2 draws with no winners

Punters can look forward to an opportunity to win big in the upcoming Toto draw, just in time for the Chinese New Year celebrations... » READ MORE

2. Aye or nay? Balenciaga's $600 'barefoot' shoes divide opinion

After releasing towel skirts and sticky tape bracelets that come with a four-digit price tag, luxury fashion brand Balenciaga is back at it again... » READ MORE

3. Singapore actor Laurence Pang loses $35k to scam after meeting woman on Filipino dating site

Actor Laurence Pang is a familiar face who has played many roles on TV over the years, including on English-language dramas Tanglin and Sunny Side Up. More recently, however, he went on air to share his own personal drama... » READ MORE

4. Instagram to restrict features for Singapore users suspected to be under 18

From Tuesday (Jan 21), Instagram accounts belonging to users under 18 years old in Singapore will have more restrictive settings by default as the app faces growing pressure to protect children online... » READ MORE

