Daily roundup: Trump's tariffs take effect as global trade war intensifies — and other top stories today

1. Trump's steel, aluminium tariffs take effect as global trade war intensifies

The countries most affected by the tariffs are Canada, the biggest foreign supplier of steel and aluminium to the US, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea, which all have enjoyed some level of exemptions or quotas... » READ MORE

2. 'Where am I supposed to say I'm from?' Jackson Wang addresses controversial clip of him saying 'I'm Chinese'

His response drew criticism from South Korean fans, who felt that he was unfriendly and ungrateful to the country that made him famous... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian woman stunned to find car trapped among diners after car park turns into outdoor eatery at night

A Malaysian driver found herself in an unexpected predicament when she returned to her car, only to find it stuck in the middle of a busy dining crowd... » READ MORE

4. Rumi The Poet's Cup, popular cafe at Haji Lane, to close end March

After a good four years at Haji Lane, Rumi's The Poet's Cup will be permanently closing... » READ MORE