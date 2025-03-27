Daily roundup: Turning 30, Chantalle Ng to focus on self-love and enjoying life with mum Lin Meijiao — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Turning 30, Chantalle Ng to focus on self-love and enjoying life with mum Lin Meijiao

For local actress Chantalle Ng, her 20s was an uncertain period like many other youths, juggling education, heading out into the workforce and figuring out adulting.

Speaking to AsiaOne recently while promoting her new drama Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story, the 29-year-old reflected on her 20s and revealed her aspirations as she celebrates turning 30 this June... » READ MORE

2. Bangkok police looking for Singaporean after woman's half-naked body found in bathroom

Thai police are searching for a Singaporean man after his girlfriend was found dead in downtown Bangkok on Wednesday (March 26), reported local media.

The body of the 30-year-old Thai woman was discovered by two of her friends in the bathroom of a condo apartment on the 22nd floor. They had gone looking for her after losing contact on March 24, according to Thai PBS... » READ MORE

3. $4.3 million in rental arrears: Cathay Cineplexes shutters Jem outlet as landlord terminates lease

Cathay Cineplexes will be shuttering operations at its Jem location in Jurong East on Thursday (March 27) following the termination of their lease.

Its operator, mm2 Asia, announced the news through a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday... » READ MORE

4. GE2025: Do former civil servants make good politicians? Analysts weigh in

Political parties have always tapped into the vast pool of public service officers while looking for new faces to contest the general election.

With election round the corner, there has been a spate of resignations by high-ranking officials recently, prompting speculation that they could be fielded as candidates in the coming General Election... » READ MORE

