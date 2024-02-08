Daily roundup: Two 13-year-olds among three girls arrested for drug abuse — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Two 13-year-olds among three girls arrested for drug abuse

Three teenage girls were arrested for abusing Ice after they admitted to consuming drugs together on some occasions, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Feb 8. One of them is aged 14 and the other two are aged 13.​​​​​... » READ MORE

2. This salon in Orchard lets customers sing karaoke while getting their hair done

We've all likely been in situations where we've had to sit and wait patiently for some services that take hours to complete, and things can get rather dull.

Not at Athens Salon, though... » READ MORE

3. Jeanette Aw receives Kyoto cookies with 1-year waitlist just a day before leaving Japan: 'The timing couldn't have been more perfect'

When you hear of food that comes with a long waiting list, you may think of Michelin-starred restaurants - but what about a humble cookie?... » READ MORE

4. Mr Coconut debunks woman's claim she was fired due to pregnancy

It wasn't her pregnancy that led to Charissa Tan being fired, Mr Coconut has revealed in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Feb 7)... » READ MORE

