Daily roundup: Ukraine has started using Clearview AI's facial recognition during war - and other top stories today

1. Ukraine has started using Clearview AI's facial recognition during war

The Clearview founder said his startup had more than two billion images from the Russian social media service VKontakte at its disposal, out of a database of over... » READ MORE

2. No takers for $1m recipe; owners of China Street Fritters to continue running stall despite health concerns

PHOTO: Instagram/darth_yvonne_

Due to their age and deteriorating health, China Street Fritters will shift to a four-day workweek and open for shorter hours from April 1. One health concern Kok Hua has is... » READ MORE

3. Petrol prices in Singapore fall by 11 cents per litre

PHOTO: Pexels

Prices for 95 octane broke past the $3 per litre for the first time last week. Nothing strange given the fact that the price of oil has increased globally with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite the current fall in petrol prices... » READ MORE

4. Malaysian woman buys Lamborghini for hubby as his life will be 'confined' after she gives birth

PHOTO: TikTok/Ayunieso24

Ayuni said her family's house is in the kampung and her husband cannot leave. She added: “I’m expecting my husband to not only be with me all the time but he has to... » READ MORE

