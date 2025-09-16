Daily roundup: Vivian Sung recalls how a harrowing incident influenced her performance in new Taiwanese film 96 Minutes — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Vivian Sung recalls how a harrowing incident influenced her performance in new Taiwanese film 96 Minutes

A sobering experience two years ago influenced how Taiwanese actress Vivian Sung approached her role in her upcoming action-thriller film 96 Minutes... » READ MORE

2. 'Bubbles' and 'heartbreak': Police trendjack Mandopop hit by singer G.E.M on TikTok, go viral

A TikTok post by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Sunday (Sept 14) is going viral, racking up more than 500k views in just over a day... » READ MORE

3. He worked till the very end: Chinatown coffee hawker, 80, who served traditional brews for over 60 years, dies of cancer

A beloved coffee hawker, known for serving traditional coffee at his stall in Chinatown, died on Wednesday (Sept 10) at the age of 80... » READ MORE

4. Violet Oon Group to open new casual concept Bibik Violet on Sept 29

Lovers of Peranakan cuisine can rejoice as Violet Oon Group will open a new concept, Bibik Violet, at the end of September... » READ MORE

