Daily roundup: Volunteer claims primary 2 boys 'sexualised' her with moaning noises, 1 told her to 'bend over' — and other top stories today

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1. Volunteer claims primary 2 boys 'sexualised' her with moaning noises, 1 told her to 'bend over'

While on a volunteering stint, a woman said that she was "sexualised" by a few primary two boys, who allegedly made moaning noises and asked her to "bend over".

In a TikTok video uploaded on Wednesday (July 29), the woman said that she was told by a group of boys that she was pretty, which she said she was okay with initially.

However, the situation deteriorated when the boys went to the back of the classroom, and went under a blanket to... » READ MORE

2. 38 Oxley Road: Government completes acquisition of Lee Kuan Yew's house

The site at 38 Oxley Road has been acquired by the Government, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and National Heritage Board (NHB) on Friday (July 31).

This means that it cannot be redeveloped for residential, commercial or other private uses.

The location, which was the home of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, was gazetted as a National Monument in... » READ MORE

3. Massive Attack hold up Palestine flag at Singapore concert, police and IMDA investigating

English trip-hop legends Massive Attack have come under scrutiny for political displays at their Singapore concert on Wednesday (July 29).

Footage shared widely on social media shows members Robert "3D" Del Naja and Grant "Daddy G" Marshall holding up a Palestine flag, at what appears to be the end of the concert.

The duo then walk off the stage with their... » READ MORE

4. Now open: Polene's first store in Singapore

Love Polene's bags? You won't have to fly to Seoul, Tokyo or Paris to get your hands on one anymore.

The French designer brand has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Singapore where shoppers can browse its collection in person.

Located in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, the new boutique store's interior is decked out in wooden accents... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com