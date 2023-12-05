Daily roundup: Want to meet Tony Leung in person in Singapore? Here's how — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Want to meet Tony Leung in person in Singapore? Here's how

For all the Tony Leung fans here hoping to meet him when he comes to Singapore on Dec 21, you might want to book your tickets to Universal Studios Singapore now.

As part of the star tour to promote his latest movie The Goldfinger, the Hong Kong star, together with director Felix Chong and executive producer Ronald Wong, will be walking the red carpet at the theme park's Hollywood Boulevard... » READ MORE

2. Restaurant in MacPherson sees several dine-and-dash incidents in 4 months

Over the past four months of operations at their new premises in MacPherson, vegetarian Indonesian restaurant Warung Ijo has been hit with multiple dine-and-dash incidents.

The last of which, however, was resolved after the customer came forward later to make payment... » READ MORE

3. Teck Hin Fishball Noodle to close after 45 years due to high costs, owners dipped into savings to stay afloat

After four decades of being in the local food scene, Teck Hin Fishball Noodles will be closing.

The stall, which is situated at Bukit Timah Food Centre, announced the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 5) morning... » READ MORE

4. JJ Lin annoyed with netizens dubbing footages to mock his dance moves

There is a limit to how much you can tease someone before they become annoyed.

Singaporean singer JJ Lin, 42, was recently mocked by Chinese netizens after videos of him dancing to his song Eternal Life in his recent concert in China went viral on social media... » READ MORE

