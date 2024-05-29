Daily roundup: Water bottles used by K-pop group Oh My Girl given away as 'prizes' at university festival — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. No joke: Water bottles used by K-pop group Oh My Girl given away as 'prizes' at university festival

University festivals in South Korea have become contentious when K-pop idols are involved, but this time the singers aren't the ones to blame...

2. Man says he was duped by door-to-door seller after paying $345 for subpar durians

He wanted to satisfy his durian craving, but his purchase left him with a bad taste in his mouth — and $345 poorer...

3. 'Why do you want to help me?' Angie Lau receives $100k from Indonesian businessman for cancer treatment

After reading a recent report about Angie Lau's long battle with cancer, Indonesian businessman Dato' Sri Tahir (also known as Ang Tjoen Ming) wanted to pay her a visit...

4. Singapore's Koon Seng Road named among world's most beautiful streets, according to Conde Nast Traveler

While Singapore is small, we have our own fair share of beautiful, Instagram-worthy spots to appreciate.

And it's a nice feeling to see these being recognised by foreigners...

