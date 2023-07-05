Daily roundup: We couldn't get Taylor Swift tickets, but this scalper selling 1 for $3,500 did — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. We couldn't get Taylor Swift tickets, but this scalper selling 1 for $3,500 did

It was almost noon, but instead of heading for lunch, many of my colleagues were glued to their screens.

The Taylor Swift ticket presale for UOB cardholders would begin in a few minutes, and even our CEO joined in, giving them advice on how to maximise their chances of getting tickets... » READ MORE

2. Phuket driver kicks Singaporean tourist out of cab, threatens him with 'metal rod'

A tourist destination popular with Singaporeans, Phuket is the perfect place for your next getaway – or is it?

A Singaporean man was allegedly kicked out of a cab and threatened with what appeared to be a metal rod by the driver in Old Phuket Town, Thai media reported on Monday (July 3)... » READ MORE

3. Back to the Future IRL: World's first flying car approved for takeoff, available for pre-order at $405k

Remember when Doc and Marty travelled to 2015 in the Back to the Future movies?

Sure, they might be impressed to know that flying cars were a thing, but things move at a slightly slower pace in real life... » READ MORE

4. Tanglin Halt Sers: Beauty salon lost $2,500 a month for 3 years but boss kept business running for employees' sake

When her business was badly hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, the boss of a beauty salon located at Tanglin Halt never thought about closing it down.

The woman running Alice's Hair & Beauty Shop, surnamed Chen, estimates that she has been losing about $2,500 a month in the past three years... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com