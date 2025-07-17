Daily roundup: What is the best way to meet the people's needs? SM Lee, Jamus Lim debate COE scheme — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. What is the best way to meet the people's needs? SM Lee, Jamus Lim debate COE scheme

While they are both keen on addressing the needs of Singaporeans, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim disagreed on the means of doing so, according to an exchange between the two on Facebook on Wednesday (July 16)... » READ MORE

2. Michelin Bib Gourmand 2025: Boon Tong Kee in Balestier and Kotuwa among 11 new entries on list

The 2025 Michelin Bib Gourmand list is out and 11 establishments in Singapore have been added to the list... » READ MORE

3. 'Everyone's time is respected': ComfortDelGro to introduce new taxi cancellation, waiting fee policy

ComfortDelGro, Singapore's largest taxi operator, will be implementing a new cancellation and waiting fee policy for customers who book taxis through the CDG Zig app... » READ MORE

4. 'I hope Wang Xiaofei earns a lot of money': Ken Chu scolded for selling products by Barbie Hsu's ex-husband, explains his actions

Taiwanese singer-actor Ken Chu has responded to netizens criticising him for selling products by Barbie Hsu's ex-husband, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei... » READ MORE

