Daily roundup: What do Singapore's rich spend their money on? - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?

With films like Crazy Rich Asians giving us an idealised version of high-income spending, imagining the spending habits of the ultra-rich can make the mind wander... » READ MORE

2. ​Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

About 20 minutes into the stream, Chen raised her hands to adjust her hair, causing her cropped sweater to ride up and expose her chest... » READ MORE

3. Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'

Constance Lau plays Siu Lan in Last Madame. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Although the two shows can't be more different, Constance surprisingly pointed out that both characters aren't that dissimilar... » READ MORE

4. K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream

PHOTO: Instagram/Sulli

The 25-year-old, who is famous for going braless in public, posted a video of her straightening her hair on Instagram.... » READ MORE