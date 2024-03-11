Daily roundup: What does it mean to feel rich in Singapore? Street survey reveals candid views - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. What does it mean to feel rich in Singapore? Street survey reveals candid views

"I don't feel like I'm rich... It's hard to survive. I feel like the struggles of living in Singapore are real, especially in the last two years...

2. Caught sleeping on the job: Indonesian pilots suspended after dozing off mid-flight

Two pilots have landed in hot water after they were caught sleeping on the job on a night commercial flight they were operating...

3. I try Swensen's first-ever international buffet at Changi Airport, here's whether I'd come back for seconds

Swensen's is a nostalgic brand for me, and maybe many other Singaporeans born in the 90s would feel the same way too...

4. Lina Ng affixes rank on son at OCS commissioning ceremony: 'My heart swells with pride for you'

Last December, local actress Lina Ng's eldest son Jeriel asked her what she wished to have for Christmas...

