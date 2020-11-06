Daily roundup: What’s No Nut November? Singapore Legal Advice explains - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. What's No Nut November? Singapore Legal Advice has a PSA about it - and pornography

Everyone’s heard of No Shave November, but for those who frequent the warped fringes of the internet, this month holds another important commemoration... » READ MORE

2. Cover of Sweet Child O' Mine by Singapore girl, 7, and actress Eleanor Lee goes viral

PHOTO: Instagram/lylahzn

At the age of seven, most of us were just trying to get through our daily homework and the weekly tuition lessons, much less learn how to play multiple instruments... » READ MORE

3. Rebecca Lim stars in new drama with 'good friend' Ian Fang post-scandal, says it wasn't awkward

PHOTO: Instagram/limrebecca, Instagram/ian_ianization

When Ian Fang's steamy DMs with local actress Carrie Wong were leaked, actress Rebecca Lim found herself in the eye of the media storm... » READ MORE

4. Uncle continues to report litterbugs in Tampines despite harassment

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Nothing can get in the way of justice for this 62-year-old man, not even an angry mob... » READ MORE

