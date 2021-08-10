Daily roundup: Which countries can we travel to when Covid-19 restrictions ease? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Which countries can we travel to when Covid-19 restrictions ease?

TL;DR: Leisure overseas travel might be possible by early September: Which are the countries I might be able to travel to?... » READ MORE

2. Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; Covid-19 breakthrough odds rise with time

Health worker Carla Diaz holds a vial of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a vaccination centre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug 9, 2021. PHOTO: Reuters

The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports... » READ MORE

3. Jeanette Aw to take a break after she fainted in bakery

Jeanette Aw will complete her orders in August before going for the break. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Home-grown actress Jeanette Aw will be taking a break from her patisserie business after she "blacked out" recently at her bakery... » READ MORE

4. No joke: Family feud at Beijing Wildlife Park sparks animals to fight too

PHOTO: WeChat

A brawl between two families at Beijing Wildlife Park last Saturday (Aug 7) had such an effect on the animals, they too followed suit... » READ MORE

