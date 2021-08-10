Daily roundup: Which countries can we travel to when Covid-19 restrictions ease? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Which countries can we travel to when Covid-19 restrictions ease?
TL;DR: Leisure overseas travel might be possible by early September: Which are the countries I might be able to travel to?... » READ MORE
2. Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; Covid-19 breakthrough odds rise with time
The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports... » READ MORE
3. Jeanette Aw to take a break after she fainted in bakery
Home-grown actress Jeanette Aw will be taking a break from her patisserie business after she "blacked out" recently at her bakery... » READ MORE
4. No joke: Family feud at Beijing Wildlife Park sparks animals to fight too
A brawl between two families at Beijing Wildlife Park last Saturday (Aug 7) had such an effect on the animals, they too followed suit... » READ MORE
