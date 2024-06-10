Daily roundup: Why selling your own HDB flat isn't as easy as you think — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Why selling your own HDB flat isn't as easy as you think: 7 hidden difficulties to be prepared for

A common misconception is that, when it comes to selling your own flat, the difficult part is the paperwork/transaction process.

We don't think so though — HDB has greatly simplified and streamlined these issues over the years, and with the new HDB listing portal, it seems that the other hard part of selling your home may be solved — the marketing and awareness... » READ MORE

2. 'Customers find it inconvenient': Popular Peranakan-Western stall Panginut to close end-June

Despite selling something as unique as Peranakan-Western fare, PangiNut has been struggling to stay afloat.

The stall, which is located at Thye Guan Eating House over at Block 215 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, has seen low footfall over the past few months... » READ MORE

3. Any takers? Son of late CK Tang selling his Victoria Park GCB for $83m

A Good Class Bungalow (GCB) in the affluent Victoria Park area has been listed for sale at a staggering $83 million.

The 12,852 sqft bungalow sits on a 31,471 sqft plot of land and is located along Victoria Park Close... » READ MORE

4. 'I've heard they do this in Singapore': Woman in Sydney and netizens stunned by man using a notepad to reserve table in food court

So who's in the wrong here?

That was the question posed by TikTok user Chloebaradinsky, or Chloe, after experiencing a mini altercation with a fellow customer at a food court in Sydney... » READ MORE

