Daily roundup: Wing chun devotee gets flattened by MMA fighter in six seconds - and other top stories today

1. ​Wing chun devotee challenges Chinese MMA fighter and gets flattened in six seconds

It seems Xu Xiaodong isn't the only Chinese MMA fighter dealing out embarrassing beat downs to traditional martial arts practitioners... » READ MORE

2. Man in Taiwan cuts up wife's expensive bra after oil seeps out from it

A man recently had the shock of his life when oil burst out of his wife's bra after he accidentally sat on it... » READ MORE

3. Accountant who embezzled $40 million a compulsive gambler who got a kick from placing $150,000 wagers

His lifelong exposure to gambling started at the tender age of six, when he helped with his father's illegal gambling operation in Malaysia... » READ MORE

4. Over 30 plants removed from Pasir Ris corridor after complaints

More than half of the potted plants that once crowded a common corridor at a Pasir Ris Housing Board block are gone... » READ MORE