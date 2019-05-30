Daily roundup: Wing chun devotee gets flattened by MMA fighter in six seconds - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Wing chun devotee challenges Chinese MMA fighter and gets flattened in six seconds

It seems Xu Xiaodong isn't the only Chinese MMA fighter dealing out embarrassing beat downs to traditional martial arts practitioners... » READ MORE

2. Man in Taiwan cuts up wife's expensive bra after oil seeps out from it

bra
PHOTO: Facebook/Complain Community

A man recently had the shock of his life when oil burst out of his wife's bra after he accidentally sat on it... » READ MORE

3. Accountant who embezzled $40 million a compulsive gambler who got a kick from placing $150,000 wagers

ewe pang kooi
PHOTOS: The Straits Times

His lifelong exposure to gambling started at the tender age of six, when he helped with his father's illegal gambling operation in Malaysia... » READ MORE

4. Over 30 plants removed from Pasir Ris corridor after complaints

plants
PHOTO: The New Paper

More than half of the potted plants that once crowded a common corridor at a Pasir Ris Housing Board block are gone... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

A night at one of Singapore&#039;s worst hotels, according to Tripadvisor - Is it really that bad?
A night at one of Singapore's worst hotels, according to Tripadvisor - Is it really that bad?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
Singapore, Malaysia to defer Johor Baru-Woodlands RTS Link till Sept 30
Singapore, Malaysia to defer Johor Baru-Woodlands RTS Link till Sept 30
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
19-year-old Singaporean wins ju-jitsu world title
19-year-old Singaporean wins ju-jitsu world title
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Taxis are where people can truly be themselves, say first-time Singaporean filmmakers
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
China strips South Korea of football trophy for &#039;indecent&#039; celebrations
China strips South Korea of football trophy for 'indecent' celebrations
Apple plans to (finally) pull the plug on iTunes
Apple plans to (finally) pull the plug on iTunes

LIFESTYLE

Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots
Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots
The complete noob&#039;s guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore
The complete noob's guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away

SERVICES