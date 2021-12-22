Daily roundup: Woman, 48, dies after being found motionless near Upper Bukit Timah Road's forested area - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman, 48, dies after being found motionless near Upper Bukit Timah Road's forested area

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at Bukit Timah Hill around 12.50pm... » READ MORE

2. 'I think I'm about to faint': This YouTuber bought $50 worth of Singapore hawker food in London and gave his honest review

PHOTO: YouTube/Ghib Ojisan

Asian food in western countries usually draws flak for being misrepresented and exorbitantly priced. But does that mean we should avoid it altogether?.. » READ MORE

3. Alan Tam finally responds to accusations of him sleeping with fan 48 years younger

PHOTO: Weibo

One month after the scandalous accusations, veteran singer Alan Tam has personally addressed a netizen's claim that he had slept with a 23-year-old fan... » READ MORE

4. Car knocks down female motorcyclist, escapes, then hits 2 more cars

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Roads.sg

A video posted by Facebook page Roads.sg shows the car driver travelling at high speed and not keeping to a single lane before hitting the motorcyclist... » READ MORE

