Daily roundup: Woman finds car covered in faeces after pipe bursts at KL mall — and other top stories today

1. 'We demand a year of free car washes': Duo finds vehicle covered in faeces after pipe bursts at KL mall

A woman was greeted by a foul-smelling surprise when she returned to her car after having dinner at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur... » READ MORE

2. 'I've never raised her': Marcus Chin tries to be responsible dad to daughter

Although veteran local entertainer Marcus Chin lives apart from his daughter Elise, he tries to the best of his abilities to provide for her... » READ MORE

3. 'It's tough to do business': Over half of 18 sugarcane stalls at Marsiling hawker centre close due to rising costs

At its peak, Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre was home to 18 stalls selling sugarcane juice. Today, only seven are still in business... » READ MORE

4. Four Star celebrates 56th anniversary with major sale: 56 per cent off premium mattresses and furniture

To mark their 56th year in the furnishing business, homegrown brand Four Star is holding an anniversary sale to thank their customers - both new and old... » READ MORE