Daily roundup: Woman narrowly escapes death after home-made IV drip of fruit juice - and other top stories today
Mar 19, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Chinese woman narrowly escapes death after home-made IV drip... of fruit juice

The 51-year-old surnamed Zeng, from Guiyang county in Chenzhou, Hunan province, had developed an interest in unconventional health treatments... » READ MORE

2. 2 Sats employees suspended after fight on Changi Airport tarmac


Photo: The Straits Times reader

 

 

In the video, two women can be seen locked in a tussle and hitting each other. Several others can also be seen trying to break up the altercation, with one of them falling onto the ground in the ensuing struggle... » READ MORE

3. Singapore gym flamed online after discovery of CCTV camera placed near changing room​


Photo: Google Maps

 

What made matters worse was the gym's cringe-worthy response which left many netizens angry and confused... » READ MORE

4. Drugs, sex & suicide: Shady dealings in South Korean showbiz​


Photo: AFP/Instagram

 

In what can be described as a deep cleanse of the entertainment industry, South Korea's Burning Sun nightclub scandal has kept everyone on their toes... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup Health and Wellbeing viral viral videos celebrities K-pop
