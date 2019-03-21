Daily roundup: Woman passes medical board exams while in labour - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Facebook/Eunice Stefanelle Atianzar Sibuyan
AsiaOne
Mar 21, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Woman sits through medical board exams while in labour - and passes​

Women are great at multitasking - juggling work, family, and many other commitments at the same time. A heavily-pregnant woman from the Philippines took this to the next level... » READ MORE

2. 24 tenants allegedly crammed into a four-room Pandan Gardens flat; HDB 'aware'​


Photo: Shin Min Daily News

Three double-decker bunk beds are crammed into a bedroom of the Housing Board (HDB) flat, with clothing hanging haphazardly from the beds and ceiling, and barely any space to move around... » READ MORE

3. Son of Singaporean died in Christchurch mosque attack​


Photo: The New Paper

As per her usual routine, Ms Noraini Abbas, a Singaporean woman, visited the Al Noor Mosque in New Zealand last Friday for prayers with her son Sayyad Milne, 14... » READ MORE

4. 16-year-old girl gang raped by six men in drinking spree​

The Raxabago Police reported Wednesday that 20-year-old Paul Cedrick Diwa, one of the suspects in the alleged rape, invited the victim to a drinking session in his house... » READ MORE

