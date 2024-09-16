Daily roundup: Woman who blocked car with body at Second Link hits back at accusations of queue cutting — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman who blocked car with body at Second Link hits back at accusations of queue cutting

A woman who was caught on video using her body to block a car at the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link on Sunday (Sept 15) has spoken out about the matter...» READ MORE

2. Empty mooncake boxes listed online for up to $1,800

Mooncake boxes have gotten more creative over the years, and this year's designs features 'tingkat'-shaped holders to chic handbags and even one with a toy train included.

Seen as limited edition collectibles by some — especially those by luxury brands which are not for sale — enterprising sellers have also begun listing them on Carousell...» READ MORE

3. Yishun residents express worry over 'foreign beggar syndicate' in Singapore after disabled tissue-seller seen arrested by police

Some Yishun residents have expressed worry that a "foreign beggar syndicate" may have infiltrated the country... » READ MORE

4. 'I thought it was just another night': Wife and family of good Samaritan killed in SLE accident seek witnesses

The family of a man who was killed in July while attempting to help an injured motorcyclist is looking for witnesses to the accident.

Muhamad Sabri, 35, was travelling along Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on the early morning of July 28 when he exited his vehicle to assist a man who had collided with a private-hire vehicle...» READ MORE

