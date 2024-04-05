Daily roundup: Woman's tips on how to avoid being a 'toxic makcik' this Hari Raya - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'You're not going to comment on people's bodies': Woman's tips on how to avoid being a 'toxic makcik' this Hari Raya

Hari Raya is on the horizon and those who celebrate it would know what that means.

A day of celebration, compassion and...bracing for impact... » READ MORE

2. Singaporeans offer TV, table and fans to family within an hour of Sun Xueling's Facebook post

A family in Punggol will now have a refurbished home, all thanks to the kindness of some Singaporeans.

On Monday (April 1) Punggol West MP Sun Xueling took to her Facebook page... » READ MORE

3. Kelly Chen recounts gorging on durians at Malaysia airport after being stopped at customs

When Hong Kong singer-actress Kelly Chen visited Malaysia years ago, she tried Musang King durian for the first time and fell in love with it.

'It tasted really good!' said the 51-year-old to the audience when she performed at Genting Highlands... » READ MORE

4. 'Be careful': Hiker raises alarm after monkey attack at Chestnut Nature Park, says it even snatched her bag

One woman has warned of monkeys at a nature park in Bukit Panjang after getting attacked during a hike.

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday (April 3), user AmyHoang Taiht... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com