Daily roundup: Working Title Burger Bar at Haji Lane running 1-for-1 promotions before closure — and other top stories today

1. Popular Working Title Burger Bar at Haji Lane to close, has 1-for-1 promotions and free-flow fries

After a good four-year run at their North Bridge Road outlet, Working Title Burger Bar will be moving out of the space for good.

Their last day will be on July 30... » READ MORE

2. 'I rather order ice kosong': Man laments paying $4.20 for drink at Malaysia Boleh in Ang Mo Kio

Having paid for a cold beverage but given more ice than the drink that he ordered, Facebook user Erwin Woon took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to share his disappointment.

Woon said he paid $4.20 for a cup of blue lagoon with longan at Malaysia Boleh's Ang Mo Kio outlet and was unhappy with how his drink turned out... » READ MORE

3. 'I never dreamed of being a parent': Comedian Kumar reveals he has a son for past 11 years

While many celebrities keep mum about their personal lives, Singapore comedian Kumar has gone the extra mile — he's kept a son away from the limelight for about 11 years.

The 54-year-old host revealed that his family also includes a 29-year-old adopted son in an interview with Our Grandfather Story published on Friday (July 7)... » READ MORE

4. Quick-thinking passers-by subdue Taiwan slasher before he kills woman

A young woman in Taiwan narrowly escaped death by slashing in broad daylight on Sunday (July 9) after four passers-by stepped in to beat back her alleged attacker... » READ MORE

