Daily roundup: Worth the $120 price tag? Pringles and Crocs collab gives new meaning to snacking on the go - and other top stories today

1. Worth the $120 price tag? Pringles and Crocs collab gives new meaning to snacking on the go

This collaboration, between Crocs and Pringles, adds a new dimension to the term 'snacking on the go'.

Pringles' first foray into the fashion, and specifically footwear industry, features designs that are inspired by its iconic packaging... » READ MORE

2. This CEO washes dishes, whips up meals at food courts he runs

The next time you're at a Kopitiam food court, the person preparing your order could be the big boss himself.

We're talking about Henry Chu, the CEO of FairPrice Group's Food Services Business, which runs the Kopitiam chain and the Heavenly Wang eateries... » READ MORE

3. 'It felt a bit strange and complicated': Tay Ying gains 10kg for plus-sized role in new drama

Despite her high metabolism, local actress Tay Ying managed to gain 10kg in two months for a drama role.

She did that by eating four meals a day, doing strength training to bulk up, drinking protein shakes as well as stopping all cardio workouts... » READ MORE

4. I try Fann Wong's $75 Mother's Day-exclusive flourless chocolate cake. Is it worth the price?

May 12 is soon upon us and children, young and old, are likely to be scrambling around for a Mother's Day gift.

If you're still left scratching your head at what to do or buy, Fanntasy might be the solution... » READ MORE

