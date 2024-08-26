Daily roundup: WP chief Pritam Singh seeks High Court trial over alleged lies to Parliament — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. WP chief Pritam Singh seeks High Court trial over alleged lies to Parliament, cites S Iswaran's case

Opposition leader and Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh made a bid on Aug 26 to have his upcoming trial transferred to the High Court, citing the case of former transport minister S. Iswaran.

Singh, 48, faces two charges of lying to a parliamentary committee...

2. Stall in new Bidadari kopitiam sells 'restaurant-quality' Peking duck for $52

Peking duck is a dish that's usually eaten during special occasions, and so you'd normally only find it in swanky restaurants.

So it might surprise some to find it in a more casual setting like a kopitiam

3. 'I'm graduating from Yes 933': DJ Lim Peifen leaves radio for news and current affairs

After more than two decades of hosting with local Chinese radio station Yes 933, DJ Lim Peifen is leaving the airwaves behind for good.

In a joint Instagram post with Yes 933 today (Aug 26), they posted a video of the 41-year-old presenting throughout the years

4. 'He ordered 30 plates of chicken rice': NUS students bemoan tourist crowds on campus

What happens when a diner in front of you orders 30 plates of chicken rice?

Well, one National University of Singapore (NUS) student who found herself

