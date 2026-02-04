Daily roundup: WP disciplinary panel invites party members to give views on Pritam Singh's conviction — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. WP disciplinary panel invites party members to give views on Pritam Singh's conviction

The Workers' Party (WP) disciplinary panel tasked with looking into whether secretary-general Pritam Singh breached its constitution in light of his court conviction for lying to Parliament's Committee of Privileges has invited party members to provide their views on the matter... » READ MORE

2. 'Time to let go': Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig's Organ Soup to close

Come March, fans of pork offal soup will have one less spot to patronise as a famous stall in Jalan Besar closes after 15 years... » READ MORE

3. Crucial events leading to Barbie Hsu's death revealed in 1st anniversary video

One year on, Barbie Hsu is still fondly remembered... » READ MORE

4. 9,012 BTO and balance flats up for sale in Feburary, including Prime project in Bukit Merah

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday (Feb 4) launched 9,012 flats for sale, with about half of them being Build-To-Order (BTO) flats... » READ MORE

