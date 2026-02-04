WP disciplinary panel invites party members to give views on Pritam Singh's conviction

The Workers' Party (WP) disciplinary panel tasked with looking into whether secretary-general Pritam Singh breached its constitution in light of his court conviction for lying to Parliament's Committee of Privileges has invited party members to provide their views on the matter.

In a text message seen by AsiaOne on Tuesday (Feb 3), the panel invited WP members who wish to meet them to drop an email to arrange a meeting.

The sessions are reportedly expected to take place over the coming weeks.

The disciplinary process for the former Leader of the Opposition contrasts with the party's 2021 handling of the disciplinary matter for former MP Raeesah Khan — who lied in Parliament — when only cadres were asked for inputs.

The WP's current disciplinary panel comprise of two-term Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, as well as former MP Png Eng Huat. Only Png is not currently a member of the WP's central executive committee (CEC).

Png was elected MP for Hougang SMC in 2012 and held onto the constituency till the 2020 General Election, which he did not contest in. He left the CEC in 2022.

Meanwhile, the disciplinary panel which looked into the Khan's conduct in 2021 comprised Singh, WP chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap.

Singh was found guilty in Feburary 2025 of two counts of lying under oath to Parliament's Committee of Privileges on how he had handled Khan's untruth.

The High Court upheld his conviction in December 2025.

On Jan 14, Parliament backed a motion stating that Singh was unfit to continue as the Leader of the Opposition.

The motion also noted that the High Court judgement and the Committee of Privilege's findings have implications for WP chair Lim and vice-chair Faisal, and this "will have to be considered separately".

In a statement the next day, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singh's designation as Leader of the Opposition would end immediately and invited the party to elect another MP to fill the role.

The party has since rejected Wong's invitation to nominate a replacement, which the Prime Minister's Office acknowledged.

Ahead of the Parliament sitting on Tuesday, Singh's seat was moved from the one directly across from Wong to two seats to the left.

