WP disciplinary panel: MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, former MP Png Eng Huat to probe Pritam Singh's conduct

The Workers' Party (WP) MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, as well as former MP Png Eng Huat, are on a disciplinary panel convened to examine party chief Pritam Singh's conduct and conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee, reported local media.

Two-term Sengkang GRC MPs He and Lim are part of the opposition party's central executive committee (CEC) — He is treasurer and Lim is deputy head of policy research.

Png was elected MP for Hougang SMC in 2012 and held onto the constituency till the 2020 General Election, which he did not recontest in. He left the CEC in 2022.

An unnamed WP cadre told CNA that past incidents had seen CEC members appointed to similar panels. The inclusion of Png, however, is unusual, according to both former and current party cadres.

The disciplinary panel which looked into the conduct of ex MP Raeesah Khan in 2021 comprised secretary-general Singh, chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap.

Singh was found guilty in Feburary 2025 of two counts of lying under oath to the Committee of Privileges on how he had handled Khan's untruth. The High Court upheld his conviction in December 2025.

The WP cadre who spoke to CNA surmised that the former Hougang SMC MP could "lend some weight" to the panel, which was formed on Jan 2 to determine if Singh has contravened the constitution of the party.

WP said in a media statement on Jan 3 that the disciplinary process will be concluded within three months, after which it will call for a Special Cadre Members' Conference.

On Jan 14, Parliament passed a motion which stated that Singh was unfit to continue as Leader of the Opposition.

The motion also noted that the High Court judgement and the Committee of Privilege's findings have implications for WP chair Lim and vice-chair Faisal, and this "will have to be considered separately".

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a statement on Jan 15 that Singh will be immediately removed as Leader of the Opposition, and the party is invited to nominate another elected MP that has not been implicated in the earlier findings to serve as the next.

