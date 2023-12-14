Daily roundup: Ya Kun and King of Prawn Noodles at Jurong Point suspended after hygiene breaches — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ya Kun and King of Prawn Noodles at Jurong Point suspended after hygiene breaches: SFA

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has suspended the licences of two eateries in Jurong Point for two weeks over food hygiene issues.

The licences of Ya Kun Family Cafe and King of Prawn Noodles will be suspended... » READ MORE

2. 'I'm old and just want to live my days well': After splashing $4,000 at Erawan Shrine, Richard Low says no more divine wishes

Local actor Richard Low is clear about what he wants from life at 71.

For him, good health, safety and living well on his own free will are what he is content with... » READ MORE

3. OpenAI unveils SantaGPT to help users prepare for the holiday season with personalised gift ideas, recipes and more

The festive season is synonymous with family dinners, gatherings with friends and the joy of gifting presents.

However, on the flip side, it involves meticulous planning for these get-togethers... » READ MORE

4. ICA inspector allegedly received sexual favours from 6 men who wanted help to stay in Singapore

An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) inspector accused of obtaining sexual favours from six men in exchange for helping them with their short-time visit pass applications has been charged in court.

Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram, a 53-year-old Singaporean... » READ MORE

