Daily roundup: YG head Yang Hyun-suk arranged sexual services for investors - and other top stories today

1. ​YG head Yang Hyun-suk arranged sexual services for investors: Report

Yang Hyun-suk, head of South Korean entertainment powerhouse YG Entertainment, procured sexual services for foreign investors, according to a preview video released by a local investigative TV programme...

2. Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed

Photo: Facebook/ Tan Kin Lian

Believing that the dangers of getting one's personal information leaked are non-existent, Tan Kin Lian sought out to prove it...

3. Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?

Photo:Instagram/Jacqueline Wong

She may have 'escaped' to Los Angeles but it appears that Jacqueline Wong's woes are far from over...

4. Fun June school holiday activities that will keep your kids busy and out of your hair

Photo: Children's Biennale

The June school holidays are usually jam-packed with activities for kids of all ages - a godsend for frazzled parents worried about what to do with their kids...