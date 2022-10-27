Daily roundup: Young kids playing on 17th-floor window ledge in Malaysia puts neighbours on edge — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Please be alert': Young kids playing on 17th-floor window ledge in Malaysia puts neighbours on edge

Looking out of her apartment, a woman in Kuala Lumpur was aghast to find two young children playing precariously on a window ledge on the 17th floor... » READ MORE

2. Nothing's spicy enough in Singapore for popular YouTuber Mark Wiens - so he goes around with his personal bottle of ghost peppers

PHOTO: HBO Go

Whether it's a hawker stall in Thailand, a diner in Spain, or a Michelin-starred restaurant in Singapore, wherever Mark Wiens goes, his bottle of ghost pepper powder follows... » READ MORE

3. 'I suddenly blurted out that line': Hong Huifang's improvisation in Ajoomma made her character relatable

PHOTO: AsiaOne

In a spur of the moment, Hong Huifang blurred the line between fiction and reality with a few terse words... » READ MORE

4. Man allegedly calls police after bus didn't stop 'right in front of him', ends up getting taken down by cops

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Adminsgfollowsalll

An Instagram video shared last Sunday (Oct 23) showed a man shouting at a couple of police officers at a bus stop in Bedok, with the latter trying to calm him down... » READ MORE

