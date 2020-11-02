Daily roundup: Youth sentenced to reformative training for sexually abusing 9-year-old cousin - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 20-year-old sentenced to reformative training for sexually abusing 9-year-old cousin

The man started molesting his cousin back in 2014 when he was just 13 years old...

2. 'The loss that we incurred is unimaginable': Unpaid for months, vendors rush to Robinsons to take back goods

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Robinsons bowing out after 162 years of operation here caught many Singaporeans by surprise, but it would appear that the businesses that have been working with Robinsons were also in the dark...

3. 'There will never be another Robinsons': Shoppers and staff bid farewell to Orchard Road icon

PHOTO: The Straits Times / Lim Yaohui

On Saturday, shoppers turned up in droves at Robinsons' two outlets, which were visibly more packed than on Friday...

4. High Court overturns Filipino maid's conviction for theft from employer

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

The High Court has acquitted a Filipino domestic worker who was jailed 12 months by a district judge for stealing her then 89-year-old employer's ATM cards and withdrawing a total of $8,000 from his bank accounts...

