Daily roundup: Zermatt Neo and Annette Lee go on exotic food tour in Singapore — and other top stories today

1. 'It smells funky': Zermatt Neo and Annette Lee go on exotic food tour in Singapore

Deer penis or goat's brain? Have your pick.

Chances are that these aren't your everyday eats but they are definitely part of the local cuisine in Singapore... » READ MORE

2. 'Curious if it's acceptable': Woman upset with neighbour allegedly showering outside her home every week

A woman took to social media to express her frustration after witnessing her neighbour take repeated showers in front of her HDB flat.

In a post shared on Saturday (Nov 4) in Facebook group Complaint Singapore, user Kang Pei Ling shared a video captured by her CCTV camera showing a half-naked man showering in front of her corridor... » READ MORE

3. 'It's time for me to contribute': Singapore PR and YouTuber joins SAF Volunteer Corps

She's a published author, YouTuber, entrepreneur, investor and former model.

And now, she is also a member of the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps (SAFVC)... » READ MORE

4. Couple tie the knot at Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlet, serve guests local breakfast meal to celebrate

Would you get married at a coffee shop?

A TikTok video shared by user Purtyboys, on Saturday (Nov 4) showed a couple getting married at Ya Kun Kaya Toast's Far East Square outlet.... » READ MORE

