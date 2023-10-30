Daily roundup: Zermatt Neo tackles 8.5kg bowl of bak chor mee — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Soup-er sized satisfaction: Zermatt Neo tackles 8.5kg bowl of bak chor mee

Bak chor mee is a crowd favorite among locals, but how far would you go for this particular dish?

Well, competitive eater Zermatt Neo took things up a notch by heading down to Bedok 85 Hawker Centre to inhale a large bowl of bak chor mee... » READ MORE

2. 'Shoot me, shoot me!' 2 Singaporeans in their 20s nabbed following murder of 25-year-old man in JB; ask media to take more photos

Two Singaporean men in their 20s have been arrested by Malaysian police in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old Malaysian man in Johor Bahru.

According to The Star, a third suspect — a Malaysian woman — was also arrested... » READ MORE

3. Couple gets duped by property agent even after viewing Newton apartment twice

They thought they had found their dream flat, but found themselves victims of a rental scam instead.

Despite verifying their property agent's licence and visiting the rental apartment twice, a couple lost $5,000 after the agent became uncontactable, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

4. Tree bark and ketchup made of bananas: Darren Lim tries unexpected fare in new documentary Wartime Food

For most of us, ketchup is a red sauce made of tomatoes.

However, local actor-host Darren Lim had an interesting finding while filming the new documentary Wartime Food — ketchup made of bananas... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com