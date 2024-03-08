Daily roundup: Zhang Yuxi, Kara's Nicole, Show Lo's ex said to begin filming Sisters Who Make Waves season 5 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Zhang Yuxi, Kara's Nicole, Show Lo's ex-girlfriend Grace Chow said to begin filming Sisters Who Make Waves season 5

The latest season of Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves looks to be as exciting and dramatic as the previous ones.

Since season four of the talent competition show ended in July last year, with Taiwanese singer-actress Ella Chen of S.H.E crowned the winner, there have been much speculation on the next group of artistes who would be joining the show... » READ MORE

2. PayNow but pay extra? Some retailers still charging customers more for transactions

For some retailers, it seems convenience may come at a price - not only for them, but also for their customers.

A minimart in Hougang has been called out for charging a 30-cent surcharge for PayNow transactions, Shin Min Daily News reported on Thursday (March 7)... » READ MORE

3. Another one bites the dust: McDonald's shutters Raffles City outlet 2 months after Lucky Plaza store closure

Just two months ago, McDonald's shuttered its Lucky Plaza outlet for good after three decades.

And now, the Raffles City store has closed too... » READ MORE

4. Carina Lau in Singapore for Taylor Swift's concert, meets David Gan

If you are going to Taylor Swift's concert at the National Stadium, don't be surprised if you find Hong Kong star Carina Lau sitting (and grooving) near you... » READ MORE

