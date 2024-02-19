Daily roundup: Zhu Zeliang reveals how he got a role in The Little Nyonya spinoff — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Zhu Zeliang reveals he got a role in The Little Nyonya spinoff despite appearing at audition in 'plain T-shirt and shorts'

He's a familiar voice on Chinese radio station Yes 933, but Zhu Zeliang will soon be gracing our screens as well.

The 27-year-old local radio DJ is set to act in The Little Nyonya spinoff... » READ MORE

2. 'Do this at your own house!' Woman heckles and shouts at lion dance troupe in Plaza Singapura

Lion dance performances at shopping malls are not unheard of, especially during the Chinese New Year season.

But a shopper at a local mall was having none of it... » READ MORE

3. 'Too much structure and comfort at home': Gen Zers aspire to work and live abroad, not just study

onathan Lim, 24, was offered a place in a local university, but headed abroad to University College London instead to study mathematics.

Lim, who is now in his final year of study, feels that studying abroad has made him more independent... » READ MORE

4. 'The worst nightmare': Car rental firm repossesses vehicle, finds illegal weapons and contraband cigarettes

A car rental firm repossessed their vehicle over defaulted payments, but it was just the start of their nightmare.

Taking to TikTok on Saturday (Feb 17), MV Auto, which specialises in the sales... » READ MORE

