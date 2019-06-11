Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs

PHOTO: Facebook screengrabs
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Dogs may be man's best friend, but hey, cats are not too shabby either.

For people who have grown up with family pets, their furry friends may have acted as stand-in babysitters on occasion.

One such kitty in Columbia took its duty seriously, and prevented its young charge from getting injured on Oct 31.

In a video clip that has gone viral on Facebook, a toddler in a red onesie can be seen crawling on the floor of a living room while a cat watched on as it lounged on a sofa.

The inquisitive tot then started to wander around and made her way towards a door that led down a flight of stairs.

Sounds like a recipe for disaster?

Posted by Mauricio Tunjano on Sunday, 3 November 2019

Mere moments before the baby could crawl out the door (and presumably tumble down the stairs), the cat dashed to her rescue.

In a flash, it pounced on the toddler's back and started to wrestle the baby off-course.

The feline continued to guard the doorway until the child turned around and crawled back to safety.

It is unknown if the curious baby had escaped from her playpen, or if she was left to wander on the floor of the living room.

While the cat saved its human family from danger this time, young children should not be left alone at home.

There has been a string of tragedies where kids have fallen to their deaths from open windows after they were unable to find their family members at home.

Parents, be warned.

ALSO READ: Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death

ALSO READ: 3-year-old girl left alone at home falls from 17th-storey unit in Malaysia

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about
Pets viral videos

TRENDING

12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Car overturns in accident with taxi at Robinson Road, cabby taken to hospital
Car overturns in accident with taxi at Robinson Road, cabby taken to hospital
Singer Rainie Yang assures fans that she is fine, after all her posts on Instagram were earlier removed
Rainie Yang explains removing all her Instagram posts
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths&#039; grass patches can be an offence
Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths' grass patches can be an offence
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Man accused of rape in &#039;threesome&#039; plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Man accused of rape in 'threesome' plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy

Home Works

7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES