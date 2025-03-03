Award Banner
Europe must urgently rearm, EU's Von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech in Antwerp, Belgium Feb 26, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMarch 03, 2025 1:43 AM

LONDON — Europe urgently needs to rearm and member states must be given the fiscal space to carry out a surge in defence spending, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday (March 2) after a meeting about support for Ukraine.

Von der Leyen added that Europe also needed to show the United States that it was ready to defend democracy.

"After a long time of underinvestment, it is now of utmost importance to step up the defence investment for a prolonged period of time," she told reporters after the meeting in London.

"Member states need more fiscal space to do a surge in defence spending."

