In historic shift, Vatican to consider married priests for Amazon region

Roman Catholic pilgrims display a banner with an image depicting Jesus Christ as they travel in a boat while accompanying the statue of Our Lady of Conception (not seen) during an annual river procession and pilgrimage along the Caraparu River in Santa Izabel do Para, in the Amazon jungle Dec 8, 2012.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

VATICAN CITY - A Vatican document on Monday said the Church should consider ordaining older married men as priests in remote areas of the Amazon, a historic shift which some say could pave the way for their use in other areas where clergy are scarce.

The recommendation, contained in a working document prepared by the Vatican for a synod of bishops from the Amazon scheduled for October, also called for some kind of "official ministry" for women in the area, although it did not elaborate.

It was the most direct mention ever in a Vatican document of the possibility of a married priesthood, albeit limited, and a greater ministerial role for women in one area of the world.

The document spoke of the possibility of ordaining what are known as "viri probati" - Latin for men of proven character - to deal with the shortage of priests. Such men would be elderly, outstanding members of the local Catholic community and with grown-up families.

"While affirming that celibacy is a gift for the Church, there have been requests that, for the most remote areas of the region, (the Church) studies the possibility of conferring priestly ordination on elderly men, preferably indigenous, respected and accepted members of their communities," the document said.

It said such men could be ordained "even if they already have an established and stable family, in order to guarantee the sacraments that accompany and sustain Christian life."

Only priests can say Mass or hear confessions, meaning that Catholics in isolated communities in the Amazon can go for many months without participating in either of the sacraments.

Monsignor Fabio Fabene, undersecretary of the Vatican department that organises synods, told Reuters that in responses to questionnaires to bishops in the region, there had been "very widespread" requests for "Viri Probati" to be considered.

Some Catholic scholars have said the approval of "viri probati" in the Amazon may eventually pave the way for their use elsewhere in the world as a response to the shortage of priests.

Pope Francis, in an interview with a German newspaper in 2017, said he was willing to consider ordaining "viri probati" men as priests in isolated communities. He has also mentioned their possible use on remote Pacific islands.

But he ruled out a general opening the priesthood to all married men or watering down the Catholic Church's commitment to celibacy, seen as a virtue that frees priests to devote their lives fully to serve God.

The synod on Oct 6-27 at the Vatican will include bishops and other representatives, including indigenous peoples, from Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname and French Guyana.

At the end of their conference, participants will vote on various articles in a final document, which will then go to the pope, who will decide whether to make it an official Apostolic Exhortation based on the synod meetings.

The document also issues a strong defence for the protection of the environment in the Amazon, deforestation, illegal mining and development projects that threaten native cultures and the delicate ecosystem vital for the planet.

More about

Vatican Catholic Church priest marriage
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man charged with murder of two-year-old daughter in Sengkang flat
Man charged with murder of two-year-old daughter in Sengkang flat
Woman in China finds spy cam hidden in Uniqlo dressing room
Woman in China finds spy cam hidden in Uniqlo dressing room
Louis Koo drops $8.7m on luxury yacht for mum
Louis Koo drops $8.7m on luxury yacht for mum
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Images of &#039;new&#039; ERP readers do not show actual units to be used; details yet to be finalised: LTA
Images of 'new' ERP readers do not show actual units to be used; details yet to be finalised: LTA
Chinese employee fired for OK emoji reply to boss on WeChat
Chinese employee fired for OK emoji reply to boss on WeChat
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
Criticisms after JJ Lin&#039;s manager knocks fan&#039;s phone to the ground
Criticisms after JJ Lin's manager knocks fan's phone to the ground
Indian Houdini drowns after &#039;magic&#039; act goes wrong
Indian Houdini drowns after 'magic' act goes wrong

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
6 exciting events this June to bring your date for an affordable and fun-filled time
6 exciting events this June to bring your date for an affordable and fun-filled time
This shock bracelet wants to cure you of your junk food craving
This shock bracelet wants to cure you of your junk food craving
3 surprising things that could be expanding your waistline
3 surprising things that could be expanding your waistline

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she&#039;s yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she's yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest

SERVICES