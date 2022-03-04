Ix Shen on why leaving Ukraine isn't an option

It's been nine days since the Russian troops invaded Ukraine but former actor Ix Shen said that he's not leaving anytime soon.

The 50-year-old told CNA on Thursday (March 3) that evacuating from the capital is not an option for him and his Ukrainian wife.

"Until [the situation] stabilises and ceasefire situation can be established, evacuating right now actually provides more risks," he said.

Blasts from Wednesday night rattled the windows in his home, but fortunately, nothing was broken.

In another video interview with Lianhe Zaobao on the same day, Shen gave another reason for staying put — the residents in his estate.

"We have children under two years old as well as men and women in their 70s and 80s. Many young and able-bodied men have gone off to fight the war. If there is a theft or fire here, there will be no one around to help."

"By staying, I can contribute," he told the Chinese daily.

One way he's doing so is by going on patrols around his apartment building. While the security guard was previously in the military, he's getting on in years, Shen said.

"I hope everyone will not worry too much, I am someone who can take care of myself very well, thank you for your concern," Shen said.

He's also prepared to take care of others. Unzipping his bag on camera, he showed the items within — a flashlight, a first aid kit, a helmet, safety goggles and a hook knife.

"[These are] items to help anyone in need... but most of the time we've already done this [heading to the bunkers] on a nightly basis, it's so often that everyone knows the drill."

"The moment they raise the alert, we'll grab our packed bags, put on shoes and go straight to the bunker... This is how life is going to be for now."

When asked if his National Service training has helped him in his current situation, Shen said: "Of course, it has helped me to understand military operations and also identify what places are high or low risk under these circumstances."

Ukranians' morale remains high

With regard to morale, Shen said that people in the capital are tense but not in a state of panic. He also highlighted that the Ukranians are very united as he shared an anecdote.

"It was the second or third day of the war, I was on my balcony reinforcing my window. I saw two military vehicles speeding across a bridge."

The former actor thought that they were most likely delivering ammunition to the frontlines, and noted that there were middle-aged soldiers in the vehicles.

"By driving a military vehicle around in broad daylight, they became a big target for attack. But they were not afraid because they knew their mission was important."

Shen also observed that soldiers were not local to the area as they were unfamiliar with the roads.

Thankfully, a resident helped to redirect traffic so the vehicles could do a U-turn and travel in the right direction.

"Everyone, whether they're a child, a civilian or a soldier, everyone is united. It amazes me."

